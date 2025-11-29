Balasore: After convicting a man for raping a minor girl in 2025, a special POCSO Court awarded him life imprisonment today.

Special POCSO Court Judge Indira Priyadarshini awarded the sentence to the convict, Benudhara Mohanty, after examining the statements of 17 witnesses and 29 documentary pieces of evidence.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000, with an additional one-year imprisonment if he fails to pay the penalty.

The case was registered earlier this year at the Silang police station in Balasore district following a complaint alleging the sexual assault of a minor girl.