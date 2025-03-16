Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough in the two murder cases that took place during Holi celebrations in Bhubaneswar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagamohan Meena confirmed six individuals, including a minor, have been held.

Per the DCP, Mancheswar Police arrested four individuals, including the prime accused, Tanmaya Behera alias Milu, for the fatal stabbing of a youth in Sameigadia. Tanmaya was arrested from the Pipili area.

Reportedly, fearing arrest, he consumed a poisonous country fig fruit and has been admitted to the hospital. His condition is stated to be stable, Meena added.

The other arrested persons have been identified as Padmanav Behera, Prashant Behera, and Sameer Swain. Several cases are already pending against these accused under the Commissionerate of Police.

The murder occurred following a verbal altercation over a minor issue, which escalated on the road, leading to the tragic incident, the DCP stated.

In connection with another murder case, the Saheed Nagar Police arrested two individuals, including a minor, for the killing of Gopi Guni at Shantipalli Basti. The incident followed a clash between two groups during Holi celebrations.

The DCP further stated several cases are pending against one of the accused, Baba Guni, at multiple police stations. Another accused in the case, Pinku Guni, is still at large.