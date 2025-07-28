Koraput: The Koraput Town Police arrested a youth for sexually assaulting a minor girl inside a car. As per a complaint filed by the minor girl’s family, the youth, Sushil Harijana from Pujariput raped the minor girl.

On July 26 evening, the minor girl went missing. After returning home yesterday, she narrated her ordeal. She told her family that Harijan abducted her and kept inside the car near a Shiva Temple in Gautam Nagar where she was raped.

Subsequently, her family lodged the complaint at the Koraput Town Police Station.

After registering a case 158/25, the police launched an investigation. Along with the scientific team the police visited the spot.

Both the minor girl and Harijan were then sent for medical examination. The car used in the crime has also been seized.

Following his arrest, Harijan was forwarded to the Jeypore court.