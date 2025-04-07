Raipur: In a horrifying incident, a six-year-old girl was abused brutally, allegedly raped and electrocuted under Mohan Nagar police station area of Durg town, Chhattisgarh.

She went out to attend the Kanya Bhoj (feast for girls) organised on the auspicious occasion of ‘Navratri’ and ‘Ramnavmi’ on Sunday morning.

Her lifeless body was later discovered in the wee hours of Monday inside a car.

According to the police, the girl's hands were rigid, her face bore scratch marks, and blood was visible on her lips and nose.

“Three suspects have been detained and their interrogation is going on. The initial report has revealed that there was sexual assault on her,” a senior police officer told IANS.

The family has reportedly accused the suspects of brutal sexual assault, rape and murder.

Reports said the child was subjected to cigarette burns on her private parts and “possibly killed by electrocution.”

The case has sparked outrage among locals, leading to violent protests, including vandalism and arson of the suspect's car and house, as well as road blockades.

“The situation is under control now,” said the police officer, “A final report of the post-mortem will give a clear picture of the gravity of the crime.”

The child, along with other children of the area, attended the ‘Kanya Bhoj’ feast at a nearby temple.

When she failed to return home after a few hours, her family alerted the police.

Despite an extensive search throughout the day, the child remained missing until her body was found in a car belonging to a 28-year-old man, which was parked near his residence.

The police transported her body to Durg District Hospital, where doctors confirmed her death, citing electrocution as the preliminary cause.

The child's grandmother reported seeing the suspect loitering near the car earlier in the day. She later discovered the child’s body inside the locked vehicle, lying under the seat in a severely injured state, with visible wounds across her body.

Disturbingly, parts of her skin appeared to have been removed.

The discovery of the child's body ignited public fury. Enraged locals vandalised the suspect's car and gathered in large numbers, prompting a significant police presence to restore order. (IANS)