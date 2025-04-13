Hubballi: A shocking incident came to light here on Sunday involving a youth who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a five-year-old girl and later strangulated her to death for resisting his advances.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Ashokanagar police station in Hubballi.

According to the police, the accused took the girl to a shed and attempted to assault her. When the girl screamed for help, locals rushed towards the spot.

Upon noticing the approaching people, the accused allegedly strangulated the girl to death and managed to escape.

Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar on Sunday stated that the girl's parents were from Koppal. Her father works as a painter, and her mother is employed as a maid. The details about the accused are currently unknown.

A complaint has been filed regarding the assault on the girl, and an investigation is underway to determine if she was sexually assaulted, he said.

He further stated the mother had taken the victim with her to work. While she was working, the accused allegedly took the girl away.

Later, the girl's body was discovered in a shed. It is yet to be determined if the girl was sexually assaulted, an official said, adding that a medical examination will ascertain the facts.

The Police Commissioner stated that they would receive a formal complaint from the parents and initiate strict action.

Meanwhile, the girl's parents staged a protest in front of the Ashokanagar police station, condemning the incident and demanding strict action against the perpetrator.

Police Commissioner Shashikumar personally spoke to the protestors and assured them that stringent action would be taken.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused youth is from Bihar. The police have launched a hunt for the accused.

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi stated that he had just learned about it.

"The government should focus on the law and order system in the state. Strict action should be initiated.

"Preventive measures will have to be taken, and the guilty must be punished without any mercy. Those involved in this must also be booked. I condemn this incident," Pralhad Joshi said. (IANS)