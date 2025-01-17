Rourkela: The police today detained four youths on charges of raping a minor girl in Nuagaon block of Sundargarh district.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s family, the four youths were detained for questioning. The minor girl along with brother went to Teterakela under Nuagaon block on Thursday to watch the Tusu Melana Jatara.

While watching the Tusu Jatra, the girl and brother felt severe cold at around 1 am. They went to a bonfire few feet away from the venue to get a relief from the cold. The four youths noticed the sister-brother duo huddling near the bonfire where no other person was around.

The complaint stated, finding the sister-brother alone, the four youths reached there and chased away the minor girl’s brother while issuing threatens to him. They took the minor to a secluded place and assaulted her sexually. The four youths then escaped the spot.

Somehow, the minor and her brother reached the house and narrated the ordeal before her family members who lodged the police complaint.