Bhubaneswar: A visually challenged woman alleged her minor son was abducted by unidentified individuals late last night outside the Ram Mandir in Bhubaneswar.

In her complaint filed at the Kharavelanagar Police Station, the woman, who earns a living by begging, stated she was sleeping on the pavement with her son when the incident occurred. Around 2 a.m., she reportedly woke up to find her son missing.

The woman suspects her child may have been kidnapped for the purpose of organ trafficking.

Following the complaint, the Kharavelanagar police launched an investigation and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area near the temple to trace the suspects.