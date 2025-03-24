Cuttack: Two miscreants brandishing a toy gun looted reportedly ₹5 lakh from a businessman on the premises of Koustov Apartment in the Badambadi area this evening.

The miscreants attacked the businessman and his driver before snatching a bag containing the cash. As the businessman cried for help, the looters fled the scene, fearing capture. The incident took place between 8:30 PM and 8:50 PM when the businessman, who owns businesses in Malgodown, was returning to his apartment flat.

Per eyewitnesses, before escaping on a motorcycle, the miscreants threw the gun into a dustbin. Upon arriving at the scene, the Badambadi Police recovered the weapon, which was later confirmed to be a toy gun.

A security guard stated the apartment was not covered by CCTV surveillance. The police launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused.