Papadahandi (Nabarangpur): Suspecting involvement of a youth from Kendugada village in Nabarangpur district in extra marital affairs, he was beaten to death late last night. The police detained five persons in this regard today.

The deceased, identified as Umakanta Harijan went to Barawada village under Kodinga police limits on Saturday. With his thresher machine and tractor, Harijan visited the village to carry out agricultural work.

On Monday night, Harijan visited a villager’s house reportedly for some work. Some locals suspected him being involved in extra-marital affairs and attacked him there, causing grievous injuries.

Upon being informed, Harijan’s family members reached the spot in early morning and rescued him. He was rushed to the Papadahandi CHC where doctor declared him brought dead.

The deceased’s brother lodged a police complaint, based on which the Kodigaon police launched an investigation and detained the five villagers.

Tension, on the other hand, erupted on the premises of the CHC after the deceased’s family demanded compensation and did not allow for a postmortem.

After much persuasion by the Tehsildar and police officials, the locals and deceased’s family called off their protest and allowed for the post mortem.

A senior police official of the Kodinga Police Station said Case no 4/25 has been registered and attributed the extra-marital affairs as the reason behind the incident.