Cuttack: The Twin City Commissionerate Police arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly blackmailing a woman Doctor from Cuttack, which reportedly led to her suicide.

Per reports, the accused was apprehended in New Delhi and brought to Cuttack on a transit remand. The arrest followed a complaint filed by the deceased Doctor’s family, who alleged the Nigerian national had been blackmailing her. He reportedly threatened to make her screenshots viral unless she complied with his demands. Unable to bear the mental agony, the woman doctor took her own life, the family stated.

During the investigation, the police recovered eight SIM cards and five mobile phones from the accused. Additionally, over 3,000 nude screenshots of various women have been seized from his possession.

Regarding his modus operandi, sources within the Commissionerate Police revealed the accused used fake social media accounts to target women, often posing as a doctor.