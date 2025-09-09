Rengali (Sambalpur): In a dramatic turn of events, nine persons from Madhya Pradesh were detained by villagers while attempting to abduct a minor boy from Bhaliabeda village under Rengali police limits today.

According to reports, a 10-year-old boy was cycling with two friends on the outskirts of the village when two cars arrived. The occupants forcibly picked up the boy and tried to flee.

Hearing the child’s cries for help, villagers rushed to the spot and gave chase. The kidnappers, disguised as sadhus, were forced to stop when they reached a dead end. The villagers overpowered them and rescued the boy before handing the suspects over to the police.

The Rengali Police reached the location shortly after and took the nine men into custody for questioning. Both vehicles used in the crime were seized, and an investigation is underway.