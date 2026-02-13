Bhubaneswar: The police in Odisha’s Keonjhar district today arrested two persons for allegedly circulating the obscene photos of a college girl on social media.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Sethi (30) of Khetuali village and Maheswar Mishra (20) of Madhurgadia village in Keonjhar.

The cops have also recorded the statements of the college girl.

According to police, the duo had circulated the obscene photos of a girl student of a college in Hatadihi area of Keonjhar on social media some days ago.

The girl had lodged a complaint in this regard with Nandipada police. The cops had registered a case on the basis of the girl’s complaint and launched a probe.