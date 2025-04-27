Khallikote: In a chilling broad daylight crime, two brothers were brutally hacked to death and their bodies set ablaze in Khallikote block of Ganjam district on Sunday.

The victims, identified as Sanjay Barik and Ajay Barik of Sumandala village, visited Salabana village under Beguniapada police limits for personal work.

Per police sources, a group of youths from Salabana village attacked the brothers near the village shelter house using sharp weapons, killing them on the spot. After the attack, the assailants reportedly transported the bodies in an autorickshaw to a nearby haystack, where they set them on fire.

Upon receiving information, the Beguniapada police arrived at the scene and recovered the half-burnt bodies. Preliminary investigations suggest the attack was triggered by a dispute over alleged lewd comments. Police sources also indicated the deceased had criminal records and a history of enmity with the attackers.

As of the filing of this report, no arrests had been made in connection with the double murder.