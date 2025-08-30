Sundargarh: In a major judgment, the Sundargarh District Court today sentenced four men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) each after convicting them in a 2016 gangrape and trafficking case involving a Divyang woman.

The court also sentenced a woman accomplice to three years of imprisonment. Additionally, a fine of ₹10,000 was imposed on each convict. In case of default, they will undergo an additional six months in jail.

According to case records, on July 13, 2016, the victim had gone out of her home at night to attend nature’s call when she was abducted by the accused. She was taken to a railway station and later trafficked to Haryana, during which she was also gangraped.

The survivor’s father, Gobinda Behuria, stated his daughter managed to contact the family with the help of some kind-hearted individuals as she had memorised his phone number. He then travelled to Haryana and brought her back home.

“She was in complete mental shock after the ordeal,” Gobinda recalled. Following her recovery, the family lodged a complaint at the Hemagiri Police Station.

Both Gobinda and his wife, Sanjukta Behuria, welcomed the verdict, saying it has delivered justice for their daughter.