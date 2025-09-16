Sundargarh: After convicting a youth for raping a minor girl, the Special POCSO Court awarded seven year rigorous imprisonment him in Sundargarh district.

The court also fined the convict, Bikaash Pahadia Rs 10,000. If he fails to pay the fine, he will serve another six months of rigorous imprisonment.

The court also asked the Legal Service Authority to provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the survivor.

In April 2023, Pahadia, who is an acquaintance of the survivor, raped her in her house finding her alone. After she said she would reveal everything to her family members, Pahadia agreed to marry her.

On several occasions, Pahadia established sexual relationship with the survivor. When she became pregnant, Pahadia refused to marry her.

Subsequently, the minor along with her family members lodged a police complaint.