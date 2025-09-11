Bhubaneswar: The Court of Additional District Judge-cum-Special Judge, Bhubaneswar, today sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a narcotics trafficking case.

The convict, Chittaranjan Sahoo alias Madhu, was also slapped with a fine of ₹1 lakh. In case of default, he will have to undergo an additional year of rigorous imprisonment.

According to case records, on May 20, 2023, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police raided Madhu’s rented house at Unit VIII in Bhubaneswar and apprehended him while he was dealing in brown sugar and heroin. During the search, 1.1 kg of brown sugar along with other incriminating materials was seized.

Subsequent tests at the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) confirmed the seized substances as Diacetylmorphine (heroin). Following investigation, the STF filed a chargesheet against Madhu under Sections 21(C) and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985.

During trial, the prosecution examined 14 witnesses and produced 28 documents to establish the charges, leading to his conviction and sentencing.