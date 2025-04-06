Sambalpur: In a tragic and shocking incident, a man allegedly beat his 80-year-old father to death and grievously injured his mother in Turipada village under the Jujumara police limits of Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

Per reports, the accused, identified as Balakrushna, attacked his father, Gaya Mallick, with an iron rod following a heated altercation on Sunday morning. Upon witnessing the assault, Gaya’s 72-year-old wife, Ukiaa Mallick, attempted to intervene to save her husband. However, Balakrushna turned on her as well, inflicting severe injuries. Gaya Mallick succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Injured Ukiaa was rushed to the Jujumara Community Health Centre. She was later shifted to the Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital, where her condition is reported to be critical.

Local residents stated Gaya had six children including two sons, with Balakrushna being the youngest. Upon hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the scene and immediately informed the police.

Police arrived the scene, sent Gaya’s body for post-mortem examination, and began an investigation. Balakrushna has been detained, and interrogation is underway to determine the motive behind the attack. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Villagers also reported Balakrushna had been mentally unstable for several days and was frequently involved in family disputes.