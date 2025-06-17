Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance today arrested a Sub-Inspector of Excise from Tangi Excise Station in Khordha district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a licensed liquor vendor.

The accused officer, Amarendra Satapathy, who was in charge of the Tangi Excise Station, allegedly demanded a monthly bribe of ₹8,000 from the vendor in exchange for not initiating any legal action and allowing him to operate his business without interference.

Acting on a complaint filed by the vendor alleging harassment and extortion, a Vigilance team laid a trap and caught Satapathy red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of ₹8,000.

According to Vigilance officials, the entire bribe amount was recovered from Satapathy’s possession and has been seized.

Simultaneous searches are being conducted at three locations linked to the accused to investigate possible possession of disproportionate assets.

A case has been registered at Bhubaneswar Vigilance Police Station (Case No. 11/2025) under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. The investigation is currently underway.