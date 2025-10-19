Parjang (Dhenkanal): In a shocking incident in Dhenkanal district, a man allegedly killed another individual after he tried to sexually assault his minor daughter.

According to reports, Rupa Pingua from Akhuapala area, under Parjang police limits, had gone to a nearby stream with his eight-year-old daughter. While the girl was cleaning herself after attending nature’s call, Karunakar Behera from Dadarghati area, who had been hiding nearby, allegedly tried to sexually assault her.

Hearing her screams, Pingua rushed to the spot. On seeing him, Behera attempted to flee but was struck by a stone hurled by Pingua, which led to Behera’s death on the spot.

Following the incident, Pingua reportedly threw Behera’s body into the stream and later surrendered to the police. A detailed investigation into the case is underway.