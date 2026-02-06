Bhubaneswar: A Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) in Odisha’s Ganjam district reportedly tried to end his life after a woman Additional Tahsildar levelled sexual harassment charges against him.

As per reports, the woman Additional Tahsildar lodged a complaint with her departmental higher authorities accusing the PEO of meting out sexual harassment towards her.

The PEO allegedly consumed poison in a suicide attempt after the district administration launched a probe into the allegations levelled by the woman Additional Tahsildar.

The accused was rushed to a hospital in Berhampur in a critical condition. He has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the health facility.

Details report awaited.