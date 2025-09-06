Cuttack: On charges of demanding and accepting a bribe, the Odisha Vigilance today apprehended a Sub-Inspector of Police in Cuttack district.

According to official sources, Vigilance officials laid a trap and caught Prasanna Kumar Mohali, Sub-Inspector of Subarnapur Outpost under Banki police station, red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000.

Mohali had allegedly demanded the bribe from a brick factory owner in exchange for providing the seizure list and a certified copy of an FIR related to a case in which the factory was set ablaze by unidentified miscreants. The documents were required for the owner to claim insurance.

Despite repeated requests, the SI allegedly refused to furnish the documents without payment. Left with no choice, the complainant approached Vigilance authorities, leading to today’s trap.

Following the operation, the entire bribe amount was recovered from Mohali and seized as evidence. Vigilance teams also conducted simultaneous searches at three locations linked to the accused to probe possible disproportionate assets.

In this regard, Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No. 27 dated 05.09.2025, U/s-7 of the PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against Mohali.

Further investigation is underway.