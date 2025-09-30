Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: The total number of crimes under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Odisha rose to 1,70,022 in 2023, compared to the previous two years, according to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Ministry of Home Affairs. The report also noted a 78% charge-sheeting rate in crime cases for the year. There were 1,24,956 crime cases in 2021 and 1,43,414 cases in 2022.

The report highlighted specific categories of crimes: Dowry cases: 231, Acid attacks: 11, Assault on women: 5,937, Sexual harassment cases: 1,007, Assault with intent to disrobe (Section 354B IPC): 1,978, Kidnapping/abduction of women to compel marriage (Section 366 IPC): 64, Human trafficking (Section 370 IPC): 157, Rape cases (Section 376 IPC): 1,195, Robbery (Sections 392/394/397 IPC): 2,958, Fraud cases (Section 420 read with Sections 465, 468, 471 IPC/IT Act): 1,364, Cases under NDPS Act, 1985: 1,841.

The data indicates a worrying upward trend in crimes against women, property offenses, and narcotics-related crimes in the state in 2023.