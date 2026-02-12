Bhubaneswar: The police have busted a sex racket at Odisha’s Khurda town. The sex racket was being operated in a rented accommodation in Vikash Nagar area of Khurda.

On a tip-off, a joint team of the special squad and Khurda Model police raided the house and busted the racket. The cops have detained four customers and rescued three women in connection with the alleged flesh trade.

The locals, meanwhile, claimed that the sex racket was being operated in the area for last few years. However, the authorities had not taken any action in this regard.