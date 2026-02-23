Bhubaneswar: The police today busted a sex racket in Odisha’s Sambalpur city and arrested three persons in this connection.

The sex racket was being operated in a rented accommodation near Gangadhar Meher (GM) University in Sambalpur.

On a tip-off, a team of the Sambalpur Town police raided the house and arrested three persons, including a woman, in connection with the alleged flesh trade.

Locals, meanwhile, claimed that the sex racket was being operated in the rented house at Malipara for last several days. However, the authorities had not taken any step in this regard.