Rayagada: Police on Saturday arrested six persons for allegedly killing a villager on suspicion of practicing sorcery in Manasiguru village under Seshakhala police limits of Rayagada district.

According to reports, the accused attacked 47-year-old Narayana Mandingi late Thursday night with wooden planks and bamboo sticks. The assault followed an altercation at his residence, leading to his death on the spot.

The attackers suspected Narayana of practicing sorcery, which they believed caused the death of the father of one of the accused, Parameswara Tadingi. They had also accused Narayana of issuing threats to perform black magic against villagers Medri Jilakara and Rabi Kilaka.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s son, Prem Kumar Mandingi, the police arrested Parameswara Tadingi, Balaram Mandingi, Akhaya Tadingi, Medri Jilakara, Manas Tadingi, and Rabi Kilaka and forwarded them to court. The wooden planks used in the crime were also seized.