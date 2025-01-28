Joda: Over past rivalry between two youths, a three-year-old boy was stoned to death in Jhumpura police limits in Keonjhar district. The body was recovered near a stream this morning.

Family members of the deceased alleged Sritam Munda lured the kid providing berries and took him somewhere on January 26. Unable to find the kid anywhere, his family members lodged a missing complaint at the Jhumpura police station yesterday.

This morning some locals spotted the body of the boy who hailed from Nahabeda village in Jhumpura. They informed his family members and the police.

The boy’s family members further alleged Sritam stoned the son of Chandan Munda to death over a long-standing rivalry. Sritam killed Chandan’s son to settle the scores, they added.

Senior Police Officials and the Magistrate reached the spot and launched an investigation.