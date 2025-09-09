Angul: On charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹20,000, Odisha Vigilance officials today arrested Village Agriculture Worker (VAW) Biswanath Das.

According to Vigilance sources, Das had demanded the money for countersigning utilisation certificates required for clearing bills related to the distribution of seeds and pesticides to farmers. An empanelled government NGO lodged a complaint, following which a trap was laid. Das was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

The entire bribe amount was recovered from his possession. Simultaneous searches are also being conducted at two locations linked to Das to assess possible disproportionate assets.

A case has been registered against him under Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No. 28 dated 08.09.2025, U/s-7 of the PC (Amendment) Act, 2018. Investigation is ongoing.

Das is posted as VAW of Kadalimunda, Raniakota, and Dhaurapalli gram panchayats under Kishorenagar block in Angul district.