Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance Department today arrested OFS officer Sarita Barik, serving as Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Bhubaneswar-IV Circle, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 from a bakery owner.

According to officials, Barik had earlier issued a show-cause notice to the complainant, asking him to pay ₹2,27,147 towards reversal of Input Tax Credit (ITC) for the financial year 2020-21, along with fine and penalty. When the complainant sought relief, Barik allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹25,000 to exempt the fine and penalty.

Finding no alternative, the complainant approached the Vigilance authorities, who laid a trap. Barik was caught red-handed inside her car near Aakash Institute, Madhusudan Nagar, while accepting the bribe. The entire bribe amount was recovered from her possession.

Simultaneous searches at three locations linked to Barik are underway to detect disproportionate assets, Vigilance sources said.

A case has been registered at the Bhubaneswar Vigilance Police Station (Case No. 18 dated 26.08.2025) under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Investigation is in progress.