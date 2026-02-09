Bhubaneswar: The body of an unidentified woman was found buried at a farmhouse in Odisha’s Kalahandi district today.

The farmhouse is located at Shreepur under Bhawanipatna Sadar police limits in Kalahandi.

As per reports, an employee of the farmhouse stumbled upon a portion of the buried body while removing some garbage in the afternoon.

He immediately informed the incident to the police. The cops rushed to the spot and recovered the body before sending it to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for postmortem.

The police have registered a case in this regard and launched a probe into the incident. However, they are yet to identify the woman and find out the circumstances leading to her death.

It is suspected that the woman might have been murdered by some miscreants. The desperadoes buried the body at the farmhouse to destroy the evidence, police said.