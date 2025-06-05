Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, a man died after allegedly being beaten and scalded with hot water in an intoxicated state in Bandhagaon village under Bhadrak Rural police limits. The incident took place on Thursday.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Gagan Mallick of Bandhagaon village, was called by an illegal country liquor trader from the same locality to carry out some work. After completing the task, Gagan was reportedly offered country liquor, which he consumed.

Gagan’s elder brother, Rajkishore Mallick, stated a dispute broke out over a trivial issue at the liquor trader’s house, following which Gagan was assaulted and attacked with hot water.

Concerned by his absence, some of Gagan’s relatives began searching for him and eventually found him in a critical condition a short distance away from the liquor trader’s house. He was immediately rushed to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Rajkishore Mallick subsequently lodged a complaint at the Bhadrak Rural police station. Based on his complaint, police registered an unnatural death case and launched an investigation, said Additional SP Arup Abhishek Behera.

Behera further informed two persons have been detained in connection with the case. A special investigating officer will be asked to probe the matter, he added.