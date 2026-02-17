Sambalpur: In a major step towards ensuring strict punishment for crimes against minors, the Odisha Police’s special initiative ‘Operation Nyayasiddha’ has led to the conviction and sentencing of two accused to 21 years of rigorous imprisonment each in separate rape cases involving minor girls in Sambalpur district.

The operation has been launched to ensure swift investigation, timely filing of charge sheets, and speedy trial, in order to deliver justice to victims of sexual offences within a defined timeframe.

In the first case, the Special POCSO Court in Sambalpur convicted an accused for raping an 11-year-old minor girl. The court found him guilty under Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The court sentenced the accused to 21 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000.

The entire process, from the commission of the crime to the final judgment, was completed within just 79 days, demonstrating the effectiveness of the new criminal laws and the focused efforts of the police and judiciary.

The incident occurred on November 29, 2025, in Bherapali village under Dhama police station limits in Sambalpur district. The minor informed her mother about the incident, following which a complaint was lodged with the police.

The police conducted a swift investigation, arrested the accused promptly, and filed the charge sheet within the stipulated time, playing a crucial role in securing the conviction.

Another convict gets 21 years jail

In another case registered at Rairakhol police station (Case No. 99 dated May 7, 2022), the court convicted accused Bhishma Pulei for raping a minor girl.

The court sentenced him to 21 years of rigorous imprisonment, reinforcing the strict legal consequences for crimes against minors.

Meanwhile, DGP YB Khurania congratulated the Sambalpur SP and the investigating officers for their effective work. He expressed satisfaction over the improved conviction rate and faster disposal of cases following the implementation of the new legal framework.