Nayagarh: A minor argument between two friends turned fatal in Pandarasingh village of Nayagarh district this afternoon.

According to villagers, friends Gangadhara and Purusottam got into a heated altercation over a trivial issue. In a sudden fit of rage, Gangadhara allegedly stabbed Purusottam in the chest with a knife. The commotion drew the attention of nearby villagers, who rushed to the scene.

Purusottam, critically injured, was immediately taken to the Gania Community health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared him brought dead.

Some villagers managed to overpower Gangadhara and handed him over to the Gania Police. They further informed both individuals were in an inebriated state when the quarrel broke out.

Police have registered a case and detained Gangadhara. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the argument and the subsequent murder, a police official said.