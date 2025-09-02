Khordha: In a major breakthrough, the Khordha Police have arrested four persons in connection with the daring daylight dacoity at a jewellery shop in Jankia.

DIG Satyajit Nayak said of the four arrested, three are among the looters while the fourth is a buyer of the stolen goods. A manhunt has been launched to nab six other accused still at large.

According to the complaint lodged by the shop owner’s wife, the miscreants looted 11.5 kg of gold and 5 kg of silver jewellery worth ₹11.55 crore.

The incident took place on August 24 at around 2 pm, when eight armed dacoits arrived on four motorcycles. Wearing helmets and masks, six stormed inside the shop while two stood guard at the entrance. Holding staff at gunpoint, they looted jewellery, assaulted a female salesperson who tried to raise an alarm, and hurled bombs before fleeing.

Based on the complaint, the Jankia Police registered Case No. 297/2025 under Sec 310(2) BNS, Sec 25/27 Arms Act, and Sec 5 Explosive Substances Act, and launched an intensive investigation. Five teams were formed, conducting raids across Khordha and Nayagarh districts.

The police have so far seized 900 grams of gold, 2.36 kg of silver, ₹9.45 lakh cash, a country-made gun, a live bullet, and a sharp weapon from the possession of the arrested individuals.

Investigations are ongoing to track down the remaining members of the gang.