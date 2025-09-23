Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police have arrested a couple from Rajasthan for allegedly cheating a Bhubaneswar resident of ₹23 lakh by luring him with promises of high returns through cryptocurrency and stock trading. The accused were produced in court today.

According to police, the case was registered at the Cyber Police Station on January 18, 2024, following a complaint by Satya Sujit Mishra of Bhubaneswar. After receiving intelligence on the couple’s involvement, police conducted a raid and arrested Bhanwar Bharat Singh and his wife Priyanka. During interrogation, the duo reportedly admitted to the crime.

Investigators said Mishra came into contact with the couple in June 2022 through a WhatsApp group. Posing as traders in cryptocurrency, commodities, and stocks, they persuaded him to invest, assuring hefty returns. Initially, Mishra transferred ₹60,000 as a “holding charge” and later made multiple transfers to their accounts, amounting to a total of ₹23 lakh.

When Mishra neither received returns nor a refund of his investments, he suspected fraud and lodged a police complaint.

A case under Sections 406, 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, and 34 of the IPC has been registered (earlier CC & EO Case No. 19 dated 18.01.2024 under Sections 419/420 IPC). Police have also seized bank passbooks and a mobile phone from the accused.