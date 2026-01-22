Ahmedabad: A woman was shot dead and her husband later died by suicide in a late-night firing incident at a high-rise residential complex in Ahmedabad’s Bodakdev-Thaltej area, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday night at NRI Tower on Judges Bungalow Road in Ahmedabad.

The deceased have been identified as Yashrajsinh Gohil, a Class-I officer with the Gujarat Maritime Board, and his wife Rajeshwari Gohil. Yashrajsinh Gohil was the nephew of former Gujarat Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil.

According to police, the couple, married for about two months, were residing in the apartment where the incident took place. Preliminary investigation suggests that an argument broke out between them late at night over an unspecified issue.

During the altercation, Yashrajsinh allegedly shot his wife with his licensed revolver, critically injuring her, and subsequently contacted the 108 emergency service. When ambulance personnel reached the flat, Rajeshwari was declared dead by the attending doctor.

Police said that shortly after the emergency staff left the premises, Yashrajsinh went into another room and shot himself in the head with the same firearm, dying on the spot.

Residents of the building reported hearing gunshots, triggering panic in the area. Teams from the Vastrapur police station, the Crime Branch and senior police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police, rushed to the scene. The apartment complex was cordoned off, with entry and exit restricted, and additional police security deployed. A forensic team later conducted a detailed examination of the flat.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi expressed grief over the incident, calling it a deeply tragic loss. “Yashrajsinh Gohil was a young officer who had recently joined the Gujarat Maritime Board after clearing the examination and was also preparing for the UPSC,” he said, adding that the incident had left the family devastated.

A senior police officer said the case was being investigated from all angles. “Statements of family members, neighbours and other relevant persons are being recorded, and forensic evidence is being analysed. No prior complaint had been received from the couple,” the officer said.

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Police said further clarity on the motive and sequence of events is expected as the investigation progresses, including verification of the firearm licence and emergency call records.