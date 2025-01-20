Kolkata: As a special court in Kolkata on Monday convicted Sanjay Roy in connection with the horrific rape and murder of a junior woman doctor of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital within the premises of the medical facility in August last year and handed him life imprisonment, the parents of the victim claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is to be blamed for not being able to prove that the offence in the matter a "rarest of rare crimes".

In fact, the judge of the special court, Anirban Das on Monday made it clear that “life imprisonment” instead of "death penalty” was granted since the offence in the matter cannot be considered as a “rarest of rare crimes".

"My daughter was first raped within the hospital premises during her working hours. Then she was murdered. Is it not a ‘rarest of rare crimes’? But in reality this is the total failure on part of the CBI to prove the same,” the victim’s mother told mediapersons just a few hours after the sentence was pronounced.

The victim's father thanked the judge of the special court for providing them the platform to go for the next stage in the quest for justice for their daughter and more women like her.

"The judge of the special court acted on his own realisations. We are yet to get justice. We just crossed the first step. The judge of the special court has created a platform for us to move to the next step,” he said.

At the same time, he said that although the judge of the special court has ordered the state government to pay compensation of Rs 17 lakh to them, they will not be accepting that.

"We will not accept the compensation. We have already communicated this to the judge of the special court. No compensation is above our daughter's life. Our daughter will get true justice if all the real culprits in the matter are punished," the victim's father said.

(IANS)