Baripada: A verbal altercation between two students of Baiganabadia College in Mayurbhanj district escalated into violence today, leaving one student critically injured in a knife attack.

According to sources, students Prahallad Bindhani and Akhaya Biswal engaged in a heated argument over a trivial issue on the college campus. As the confrontation intensified, Akhaya allegedly attacked Prahallad with a knife, inflicting severe injuries to his abdomen.

Prahallad, a resident of the Baiganabadia area, was immediately rushed to Baripada Hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, the Kuliana Police, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, have detained the accused student for questioning. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the violent clash.