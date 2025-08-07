Rourkela: In a significant breakthrough, the Rourkela Police unearthed an illegal arms and ammunition trafficking operation in the Plantsite area today and arrested one individual in connection with the case.

Acting on reliable intelligence, police conducted raid at a place under the Plantsite jurisdiction and apprehended the accused, identified as Rajesh Sahu. During the operation, authorities seized ten firearms and six live rounds of ammunition from his possession.

According to police sources, Sahu, a native of Munger in Bihar, was involved in supplying illegal arms and ammunition to criminal elements in the region. Preliminary investigations suggest he was operating his trafficking activities from within Rimjhim Basti.

Interestingly, the seized firearms bear markings such as “Made in China” and “Made in USA”.

A case has been registered at Rajgangpur Police Station (Case No. 54, dated 04.02.2025) under sections 302(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.