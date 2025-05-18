Rourkela: A longstanding business rivalry took a violent turn in Rourkela when a tailor was critically injured after being stabbed with a pair of scissors by a fellow tailor.

The victim, Rabindra Barik, sustained severe injuries and was initially admitted to the Ispat General Hospital. He was later shifted to a private hospital for advanced treatment.

Per reports, the accused, Sanjeev Nayak, had previously issued multiple threats to Rabindra, who also works as a tailor. The incident occurred around 6:30 PM on Saturday, when Rabindra was returning to his tailoring shop after having tea. Sanjeev allegedly attacked him near Nayabazar, under the jurisdiction of the Plant Site Police Station.

Sanjeev reportedly stabbed Rabindra in the chest, thigh, and knee with a pair of scissors, leaving him critically injured. He fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Local residents rushed to Rabindra’s aid and helped him reach the hospital.

The Plant Site Police arrested the accused on Sunday and produced him in court.