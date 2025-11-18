Cuttack: On charges of misbehaving with a female patient undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital, an employee of the facility has been arrested.

Based on a complaint lodged at the Mangalabag Police Station on Saturday, the accused was arrested the next day and produced in court.

The staffer, engaged at the hospital through the third-party agency ‘Manjushree’, allegedly misbehaved with the patient while she was admitted to the Medicine ICU, police said.

Further investigation is underway.