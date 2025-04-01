Rourkela: Acting on a tip-off, the Rourkela police raided a house in the Jagada area of the city and uncovered an alleged sex racket. Five individuals, including a woman, were detained during the operation.

Following the directives of Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani, a special squad, along with the Jhiripani police, conducted the raid. The detained individuals, suspected of operating as middlemen in the racket, are currently being interrogated.

Police sources revealed all five had been arrested previously on similar charges.

During the raid, authorities also rescued five women from the premises. Further investigation is underway.