Rourkela: The Jhirpani Police arrested three individuals, including a private school teacher, for allegedly defrauding a man of ₹2.83 crore under the pretext of selling land in Kerala at discounted rates.

The arrests were made following a complaint lodged by Biswabhusan Nanda, a resident of Koelnagar, who claimed he was deceived by the accused—school teacher A.S. Sindhu, Mohammed Kumar Khan, and Pradipta Pattnaik—all residents of the Jhirpani area.

Per the police, Sindhu had assured Nanda of facilitating the purchase of land in Kerala at a reduced price. Believing the offer, Nanda transferred ₹1.59 crore to Kumar Khan’s account and ₹30 lakh to A.S. Sindhu in June 2024. An additional ₹32 lakh was transferred to Pattnaik.

Investigations revealed the trio also defrauded two other individuals using the same false land promise. The accused duped a total of ₹2.83 crore.

When the promised land was not delivered, Nanda filed a complaint at the Jhirpani Police Station on December 6, 2024. A case was registered, and an investigation was initiated.

The accused had been absconding since the complaint but were arrested on Thursday after sustained efforts by the police. Following the arrest, Sindhu was produced in court, while Khan and Pattnaik were admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital after reporting health issues.

Police officials confirmed the two hospitalised accused will be presented in court once their condition stabilises.