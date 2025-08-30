Rayagada: The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Court in Rayagada today sentenced three men to life imprisonment for murdering a villager from Kashipur block.

ADJ Alpana Swain convicted the accused—Ashok Gouda, Bhagirathi Gouda, and Bikram Gouda—under Section 302/34 IPC read with Sections 3(1)(R)(S) and 3(2)(V)(VA) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, based on the testimony of 23 witnesses and other evidence. In addition, the court imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each. In case of default, the convicts will undergo six months of rigorous imprisonment.

The case dates back to June 9, 2023, when villager Gajendra Naik of Kashipur was overseeing work at his farmland in Kosanadora village being carried out with the help of a JCB machine. At that time, the three accused reached the spot and engaged in a heated argument with Naik. Suddenly, they attacked him with axes.

Onlookers rushed to help, but the attackers fled. Naik was taken to the Kashipur Community health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared him brought dead.

Following a complaint lodged by Naik’s son, the Kashipur Police registered a case on June 12, 2023, and launched an investigation. The three accused were later arrested, and the axes used in the crime were seized.