Paradeep (Jagatsinghpur): On charges of misbehaving with minor girls and threatening them with an acid attack, the police today detained three youth in Paradeep.

According to the complaint filed by one of the victims, the accused had been passing lewd comments and stalking her and seven of her classmates on their way to a coaching centre. On Friday, the trio allegedly misbehaved with the girls and threatened to hurl acid at them.

Terrified by the threats, one of the girls lodged a complaint at the Paradeep Lock Police Station. All the victims are residents of Biswali area.

Police sources said the complainant mentioned the accused to be around 19 years old. However, investigators suspect the detainees might themselves be minors. Their exact age will be verified after examining their matriculation certificates and Aadhaar cards, officials added.