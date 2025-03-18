Aska: Three people, including a father and son, lost their lives in a violent group clash allegedly over sorcery in Odisha’s Ganjam district. The incident took place this evening in Kharipalli village.

Two victims died on the spot, while the third succumbed to injuries during treatment at Dharakote Hospital. Additionally, three other villagers sustained critical injuries in the clash.

Per reports, the incident is a result of recent enmity between Khadala Behera and his son Ratnakar Behera and other villagers. The duo had been ostracised in the past for allegedly practicing sorcery.

Today, some villagers reportedly set fire to the house of Khadala and Ratnakar Behera, leading to a violent confrontation. During the clash, the father-son duo died on the spot, while another victim, Ramesh Behera, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Recent reports indicate that the bodies of Khadala and Ratnakar Behera were still lying on the village road.

Following the incident, tension remains high in the village. In response, heavy police deployment has been made in the area. The Inspector-In-Charge of Dharakote, Aska, Sheragada, Badagada, and Sorada police stations are present at the scene to maintain law and order.