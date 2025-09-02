Rayagada: Acting on a complaint by a businessman who alleged he was looted of ₹9 lakh under threat of police action, the Rayagada Police have arrested seven persons, including three Home Guards.

Additional SP of Rayagada, Amulya Dhara Prakash, informed the victim, T. Uma Reddy from Garabandha in Gajapati district, was travelling towards Rayagada from Jeypore yesterday along with two friends and his driver. Near Raphakona Chhak, their vehicle was intercepted by a woman, Radhika Halwa alias Sunita, who engaged them in a discussion about providing labourers.

Shortly after, seven men arrived in a Bolero vehicle, some of them wearing police uniforms. They questioned Reddy about his visit to Rayagada and even asked him to meet the Rayagada SP. Sunita then forcibly pushed Reddy into the Bolero.

After travelling some distance, she got down, while the others allegedly assaulted Reddy and snatched ₹9 lakh from him before abandoning him by the roadside.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Indramani Karkaria, Home Guard at Bisamkatak Police Station; Tamana Praska and Dilip Garadia, Home Guards at Kalyansinghpur Police Station; Hira Naik Garadia; Simanchala Majhi; Sunita and Mukesh Nag.

The police have so far seized ₹2.83 lakh in cash, a Bolero vehicle, a motorcycle, and six mobile phones from the accused.

Investigation revealed nine individuals were involved in the crime. A manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining accused. All arrested persons have been forwarded to court.