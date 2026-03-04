Parjang (Dhenkanal): A petty quarrel turned fatal in Subarnapur Patana Sahi village under Parjang police limits in Dhenkanal district on Wednesday, leaving one man dead and his wife and minor son critically injured.

The deceased has been identified as Biswanath Bej. His wife and minor son are currently battling for their lives at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

According to locals, a dispute broke out between the families of Biswanath Bej and Praveen Bej earlier in the day. Following a verbal altercation, Biswanath’s son and son-in-law allegedly assaulted Praveen.

In retaliation, Praveen reportedly entered Biswanath’s house armed with a knife and asked for the son-in-law. When he did not find him at home, he allegedly attacked Biswanath. As Biswanath’s wife and minor son attempted to intervene, they too were attacked.

Hearing the commotion, villagers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Talcher hospital, where Biswanath was declared dead on arrival. His wife and son, who sustained critical injuries, were later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for advanced treatment.

Police reached the village upon receiving information and have launched an investigation. The accused has reportedly been detained for questioning.