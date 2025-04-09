Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has issued a public advisory, warning citizens about the rising misuse of AI-generated Ghibli-style art, which has recently become a tool for cybercriminals.

Officials have noted a growing number of cases where individuals unknowingly compromise their personal information by uploading selfies or personal photos to platforms that transform them into animations mimicking the iconic Ghibli aesthetic.

While these AI tools may appear to offer harmless fun, authorities caution that they often pose serious threats to user privacy and data security.

Cybersecurity experts revealed that several of these platforms collect and store users' biometric data - such as facial features - without clear or informed consent.

Once uploaded, users typically lose control over how their images are stored, shared, or potentially misused.

"People often fail to realise the magnitude of the risk involved," said an official from the Cyber Crime Wing.

"These images can be manipulated for deepfakes or other forms of synthetic media, leading to serious misuse."

The department also flagged the growing number of unofficial websites and digital platforms distributing Ghibli-style AI images.

Many of these sites, often offering free artwork or custom animations, are believed to serve as fronts for cybercriminal activity.

Users who access or download content from such sources risk exposing their devices to malware, ransomware, or viruses - threats that could result in identity theft or severe data breaches.

A particularly alarming trend involves scammers leveraging the popularity of Ghibli visuals to launch phishing attacks.

These fraudsters often run fake contests, giveaways, or download links to trick users into providing sensitive personal or financial information.

Authorities have already received reports of financial fraud and unauthorised access to online accounts linked to such scams.

In light of these developments, the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing urges the public to remain vigilant. Citizens are advised not to upload personal photos to unverified platforms and to avoid clicking on suspicious links.

Additionally, users should ensure their devices are protected with updated security software.

The department is actively monitoring the situation and plans to launch awareness campaigns to help educate the public about the evolving tactics employed by cybercriminals in the digital age.

(IANS)