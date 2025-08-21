Bhubaneswar: An elderly woman in Badagada area of Bhubaneswar paid a heavy price for reposing trust in her nephew, who allegedly betrayed her and stole valuables over several months.

According to the complaint, the woman, who lived alone, had allowed her nephew and his wife from Jagatsinghpur district to stay in her house as caretakers two years ago. The youth soon gained her confidence by helping with household chores.

However, over the past eight months, he allegedly stole several items, including gold jewellery, from her residence.

Acting on her complaint, the Badagada police detained the youth. During interrogation, it was revealed that he had sold the stolen jewellery to a shop owner in Bauxi Bazar, Cuttack.

Both the youth and the jeweller have since been arrested and produced before court.