Bhubaneswar: Following a complaint from the Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri, the CID-Crime Branch of Odisha Police arrested two individuals for defrauding unsuspecting pilgrims by creating a fake website.

Per Crime Branch sources, the cybercrime unit investigated the case and discovered the accused had created a fraudulent website—www.neeladribhaktanivas.in—posing as the official site for Niladree Bhakta Nivas, with the intention of swindling money from pilgrims seeking accommodation in Puri.

The Bhakta Nivas office received multiple complaints from devotees, claiming the fake website redirected them to a WhatsApp number and requested them to deposit money into a Canara Bank savings account (account number: 110217193478).

Using technical tools, the Crime Branch team traced the website to Anshuman Sharma from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, who had registered the domain on May 22, 2024. Following the Crime Branch’s intervention, the website was promptly taken down by the hosting company. Additionally, Aravind Kumar from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, whose bank account was used in the scam, was arrested.

The Crime Branch seized several items from the accused, including a laptop, mobile phone, SIM card, details of the fake Niladree Bhakta Nivas website, Aadhar card, PAN card, and Godaddy hosting information.

A case was registered with the Cyber Crime police station with Case No 09 dt 10.03.2025 U/S 419/420/465/467/468/471/120-B/34 IPC R/W Sec 66(C) / 66(D) of Information Technology Act.